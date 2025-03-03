Hair-girlies this is your sign - the Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer is on sale with £100 off | Dyson/Boots

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If there was ever a sign that you need to buy the Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer - this is it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since laughing in 2016 the Dyson hairdryer has become the number hairdryer on everyone’s wish-list. Thanks to the vacuum-cleaning brand, Dyson revolutionised the haircare industry with its pioneering hair drying technology and - according to Vogue - its “sexy” appearance.

The latest design is the Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer £299 (was £399) and currently on sale at Boots with £100 off. It comes in the must-have colour strawberry bronze and pink blush. Whilst the original grey with fluorescent pink accents was cute but the bronze and pink colour is by far my favourite.

Which is why it was on my Christmas wish-list 2024. I must’ve been a very good girl because Santa delivered. I was so excited to unwrap the sleek-black case - which comes with it - and put it to the test.

I’ll be honest when the original Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer £329.99 first launched I wasn't completely sold on it. I was still working in a salon and styling my clients hair but wasn't willing to try a hairdryer that had been created by a vacuum cleaning brand. But my clients raved about it and even said after they had used it on their own hair it was “life-changing” - quite the statement for a hairdryer!

So I gave this “life-changing” hairdryer one more go - on my own hair. I didn’t fully appreciate it until I tried it on my own hair. I quickly realised what all the fuss was about. There are three speeds on the Dyson Hairdryer and the heat temperatures make drying your hair quick and easy. The different attachments help create a variety of hairstyles that give professional looks without having to visit the salon.

Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink box includes:

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer | Dyson/Boots

Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer in special edition Strawberry bronze and blush pink

Flyaway attachment - Finishing tool to smooth fly aways and give you a sleek straight style.

Wave + Curl diffuser - Infuses hair to enhance natural waves or curls, for a defined finish with less frizz.

Styling concentrator - For focused and controlled blow-drying hairstyles

Wide-tooth comb - Wide-tooth comb creates volume and shape

Gentle air attachment - To be kinder to fine hair and sensitive scalps

Presentation/ storage case.

The Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink £299 (was £399) is currently on sale at Boots with £100 off the original price. Plus you can get it delivered tomorrow for free with the code DYSONFNDD (free next day delivery) at checkout.

If you are looking for a more budget-friendly option then try the HappyGoo Hair Dryer Professional Ionic Hairdryer £ 59.99 was £69.99 (14% off) or the CASAMAA Professional Ionic Hair Dryer £29.99 was £59.99 (50% off) both available from Amazon.

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top fashion titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now