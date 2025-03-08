The EcoFlow Rapid 10 has some amazing features | EcoFlow

The EcoFlow Rapid 10 is a £90, 10,000mAh power bank packed with clever features. Is it worth the price? Here’s my review.

Technology has come a long way since I first started testing portable power solutions. And I can remember the first really powerful one I used.

It had a 6,000mAh battery, which seemed massive at the time, and two USB-A sockets, and four little lights to show you how much capacity it had left. And it cost a fortune.

Nowadays, a quality 10,000mAh power bank is incredibly affordable, certainly less than £20. So why would anyone spend nearly £100 on one?

It's a question I couldn't help asking myself as I accepted an invitation to review the new EcoFlow Rapid 10, which costs £89.99 and has "just" 10,000mAh.

Alongside increases in battery capacity, designers have been let loose to make battery banks more useful, versatile, and easier to use. And the Rapid 10 is an example of what can happen when tried-and-tested functionality meets genius design.

It can charge your phone while it's charging itself | EcoFlow

On the face of it, the EcoFlow Rapid 10 is smart, compact, and quite light. It's actually quite uninspiring to look at with a matt silver casing and a shiny silver display. The black version is even less exciting.

Although it's quite compact, it's by no means small. It's thicker than many modern power banks and the rounded edges do little to help hide its shape.

It also has the same power as power banks costing ten times less. So what is it that makes it worth £90?

The fact is, you only have to fidget with it for a few seconds to understand why this is something very, very clever indeed.

Firstly, it has a concealed USB-C lead tucked away on the bottom of the unit. It's not very long, but it's really robust, incredibly convenient, and it can handle an output of 65 watts.

The kickstand is such a useful little tool | EcoFlow

Then you'll find a cute little kickstand. That's for a very clever function I'll come back to in a minute.

Because the on-board display is one of my favourite features. This not only gives you an indication of how much power is left, but how much power it's putting out and receiving. It's not an especially bright display, and it's prone to fingerprints, but it's superb.

The best bit though, my favourite feature, is its magnetic wireless charging pad. This clamps itself to the back of your phone and feeds in up to 15 watts of power.

So you can charge your phone while it's in use and, remember I mentioned that little kickstand? It props your phone up. This makes it perfect for watching content or taking video calls, ensuring you never run out of juice.

Attached to a smartphone, it becomes a magnetic booster to help you get through a busy day | EcoFlow

And then, when you come to charge the power bank back up, it'll accept up to 65 watts, which means you can charge from 0% to 70% in just over half an hour.

If that sounds too quick for your liking, you can even turn it down using an accompanying app, which also lets you personalise the screen and customise other settings.

It does only have one external USB-C socket, and there are no USB-A ports - but we should have weaned ourselves off those by now. I almost have.

The EcoFlow Rapid 10 feels like the portable power bank I've been waiting for.

Yes, there are more powerful devices out there, and yes, there are smaller and lighter options, but this just bundles in so much innovation and genuinely clever design it's worth every penny of £89.99.

If that's still too much money, there's a slimmer 5,000mAh version costing £69.99.

And I like the Rapid 10 so much I might just have to have one of each. It really has set a new standard as far as I'm concerned.