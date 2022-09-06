Strictly Come Dancing fans rejoice, as celebrities taking part in the show are slowly being revealed ahead of the launch of the long-running BBC One show.

It’s a landmark year for the show, as it’s celebrating its 20 year anniversary and the BBC is celebrating 100 years of broadcasting.

It’s been eight months since Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice won the latest series of the show, with the powerful ‘silent dance’ winning awards and wowing viewers worldwide.

With new celebrities being announced almost every day, here’s who is confirmed to be taking part on Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show attracts a high calibre of celebrities, with the likes of Presenter Dan Walker and Youtube sensation Joe Sugg taking part.

This year is no different with some very familiar faces set to battle it out for the coveted glitter ball.

Perhaps the most known celebrities so far are Kym Marsh and Matt Goss, who both enjoyed great success as singers.

All confirmed celebrities so far:

The 12 celebrities who will take part in Stricly Come Dancing 2022.

Featuring on shows such as Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Mellors most recent TV appearance was on long-running ITV soap Coronation Street as Harvey Gaskell.

Marsh, like Mellor, also enjoyed a stint on Coronation Street, playing Michelle Connor for 13 years before her departure in 2019.

West Brom fan Anderson is an English television and radio personality and presenter who works for the BBC.

Most people may know Adams from her Loose Women days, as she was one of the four anchors on the show, leaving after seven years in 2006.

Bristol Born Adams is a comedian, with her biggest achievement coming in 2014 when she won the Funny Women Award.

Ellie Simmonds - Team GB Paralympian

The Paralympian swimmer first gained international fame in 2008 when she competed at the Beijing Olympics, winning two gold medals for team GB at just 13.

Tyler West - Kiss FM DJ

West is a radio DJ, presenter and TV personality who can be found on Kiss FM.

Goss rose to fame as the lead singer of 1980s pop group Bros, which also featured his twin brother Luke as the drummer.

Ellie Taylor - Actress & Comedian

Basildon native Ellie Taylor is an actress and comedian. She has featured on numerous shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, Fake Reaction, Mock the Week, The Lodge, Stand-Up Central, The Mash Report, and Plebs.

Molly Rainford - Singer

Essex-born Rainford is a singer, who gained national attention when she was 11, as she reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent.

Former Arsenal captain and England defender.

Competed on the second series of X Factor in 2005 and returned in 2014 for its eleventh series, coming second.

Hamza Yassin - Cameraman

Sudanese born Scottish wildlife cameraman.

With more celebrities being announced almost every day, this article will be updated accordingly.

James Bye

38-year-old actor, most known for playing Martin Fowler in EastEnders since 2014.

Who are the current winners?

Professional dancer Giovanni Pernice alongside Eastenders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis lifted the trophy, with Rose earning many plaudits for her flawless performances despite being deaf.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2022 start?

Strictly fans can start to get excited as the show is just around the corner.

On Wednesday, 7 August, a launch show will be recorded and will be broadcast on to our TV’s on Saturday, 17 September 2022.

The show is set to last for around three months, ending shortly before Christmas.

In a statement, the show said: “Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is back!