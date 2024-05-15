Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ticket details for global hit musical’s first ever World Tour launch at the Edinburgh Playhouse next year

Multi-award-winning global hit stage show Moulin Rouge! The Musical will launch its first ever world tour at the Edinburgh Playhouse next Spring.

The world tour will begin at the Greenside Place theatre with six weeks of performances from April 25 to June 14, 2025, before heading elsewhere across the globe. More information about the Edinburgh shows and how to be first in line for tickets is available online.

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical won 10 Tony Awards in 2021 including best musical, an Olivier Award, two Drama League Awards including outstanding production of a musical, five Drama Desk Awards and 10 Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations.

“Being the opening venue for the World Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is huge for our city and an honour for our theatre. We are excited to welcome audiences from all over Scotland and beyond to enjoy this truly iconic production.” said Edinburgh Playhouse theatre director, Gordon Millar.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features over 70 iconic songs, many from the movie as well as recent hits released since the movie premiered over 20 years ago. Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub’s host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including Satine. Together with his Bohemian friends – the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec, and the greatest tango dancer in all of Paris, Santiago – Christian stages a musical spectacular in an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win the heart of Satine.

Speaking about the Edinburgh launch of the production’s first ever world tour, Carmen Pavlovic, producer of the Moulin Rouge! The Musical, said: “We are thrilled to be launching the world tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in Edinburgh next Spring. A city renowned for creativity and artistic vision, we know that the bohemians and artisans of the Montmartre will be embraced with open arms. Welcome… to the Moulin Rouge!”

The musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, choreography is by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements are by another Tony Award winner, Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes many more Tony Award winners. Casting, which is still to be announced for this world tour, is by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.