The Great British Bake Off finally returned with season 13 of the Channel 4 show on Tuesday evening.

The show saw 12 bakers return to the tent alongside judges Prue Leith, and Paul Hollywood, and hosts, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

The baking show is known for putting some of the world’s best home bakers to the test, with intense technical challenges and spectacular showstoppers within a weekly theme.

Group Photo of bakers, presenters and judges from Great British Bake Off 2022 (L to R (back) Maisam, Syabira, Abdul, William, James, Sandro, Maxy, Kevin, Janusz, Dawn, Carole, Rebs (front) Noel Fielding, Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Matt Lucas)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Week one saw the 12 hopeful bakers take on cake week, where they were tasked with making 12 mini cakes, a red velvet cake for the Technical challenge, and for the Showstopper they were asked to make a house close to their hearts from sponge.

It was a stressful first week for the bakers with some managing to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood

So, who left The Great British Bake Off last night? Here’s everything you need to know about what happened in this week’s episode.

Who left The Great British Bake Off last night?

Unfortunately, charity director Will was first to be eliminated from the show.

Following his exit, Will said: "Somebody has got to go first and obviously I am disappointed but I am proud to have made it,

"Yeah, I am alright. There is obviously a lovely bunch of people that I have met, and I have got an experience that I can definitely talk about and share. I am proud of that.

He added: "I learnt from my experience in the tent that baking can be hard work but rewarding! Well I wasn’t there long but I would say that my best moment was Noel’s reaction of my home cake! My worst moment had to be... Italian meringue buttercream."

How to catch up on Great British Bake Off

If you missed out on last night’s episode then you can catch up on the full episode on the Channel 4 hub All 4 which can be accessed on your phone, tablet, computer or TV.

Who are the remaining GBBO contestants?

Abdul, 29, electronic engineer from London

Carole, 59, supermarket cashier from Dorset

Dawn, 60, IT manager from Bedfordshire

James, 25, nuclear scientist from Cumbria

Janusz, 34, personal assistant to head teacher from Lancashire

Kevin, 33, music teacher from East Sussex

Maisam, 18, student and sales assistant from Greater Manchester

Maxy, 29, architectural assistant from London

Rebs, 23, Masters student from County Atrim

Sandro, 30, nanny from London

Syabria, 32, cardiovascular research associate from London