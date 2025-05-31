Robbie Williams in Edinburgh: Fans flock to Murrayfield to see pop showman kick off UK tour

By Frederick Brown
Published 31st May 2025, 18:48 BST

Fans flocked to Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium to see pop showman Robbie Williams kick off his UK tour.

The former Take That star declared when the tour was announced last year that it would be “my boldest yet” and promised to include songs from the movie ‘Better Man’.

The Edinburgh appearance is one of only four UK dates, which will see him also visiting London, Manchester and Bath.

Fans were happy to chat ahead of the gig about how long they had liked Robbie Williams and what their favourite songs were.

Williams previously performed at Murrayfield in 2003 and 2017.

He has won an astonishing 18 Brit Awards and equalled The Beatles’ record for most number one albums in the UK chart.

These four travelled from Genoa to be at the concert

These four travelled from Genoa to be at the concert | TSPL Photo: Frederick Brown

These two travelled from Middlesbrough and say they have been fans of Robbie Williams for 40 years.

These two travelled from Middlesbrough and say they have been fans of Robbie Williams for 40 years. | TSPL Photo: Frederick Brown

The fan on right, from Newcasle, has a video of herself singing Candy in her seventh birthday - but she and her friend, from Ireland, both say their favourite song is Come Undone.

The fan on right, from Newcasle, has a video of herself singing Candy in her seventh birthday - but she and her friend, from Ireland, both say their favourite song is Come Undone. | TSPL Photo: Frederick Brown

Lots of fans chose a touch of flamboyance for the occasion.

Lots of fans chose a touch of flamboyance for the occasion. | TSPL Photo: Frederick Brown

