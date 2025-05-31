The former Take That star declared when the tour was announced last year that it would be “my boldest yet” and promised to include songs from the movie ‘Better Man’.

The Edinburgh appearance is one of only four UK dates, which will see him also visiting London, Manchester and Bath.

Fans were happy to chat ahead of the gig about how long they had liked Robbie Williams and what their favourite songs were.

Williams previously performed at Murrayfield in 2003 and 2017.

He has won an astonishing 18 Brit Awards and equalled The Beatles’ record for most number one albums in the UK chart.

1 . Fans from Genoa These four travelled from Genoa to be at the concert | TSPL Photo: Frederick Brown Photo Sales

2 . Fans for 40 years These two travelled from Middlesbrough and say they have been fans of Robbie Williams for 40 years. | TSPL Photo: Frederick Brown Photo Sales

3 . Candy singer The fan on right, from Newcasle, has a video of herself singing Candy in her seventh birthday - but she and her friend, from Ireland, both say their favourite song is Come Undone. | TSPL Photo: Frederick Brown Photo Sales