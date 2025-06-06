Is it your lucky night?

The Euromillions jackpot has soared to £208 million – more than Adele’s net worth and the biggest prize ever seen in the UK. Here’s how to enter and what you could win.

The Euromillions jackpot has hit a record-breaking £208m and it could be the biggest prize anybody has ever won in the UK.

The previous record stands at £195m when an unnamed punter in Gloucester scooped the the-record prize but that could be beaten in tonight’s draw.

It was already a record £199m when Tuesday’s prize went unclaimed and the new rollover amount takes it over £200m for the first time.

The winner will instantly be richer than Adele, whose net worth is listed as £175m according to the Sunday Times Rich List. It will also put the winner above pop superstar Dua Lipa (£115m) and level with former One Direction singer Harry Styles.

Winners will have to match all five main lottery numbers in the draw plus both Lucky Stars numbers. If you match every number but only one Lucky Star the Euromillions predicts you will win a prize of around £130,000.

There are smaller prizes available too with two main numbers bagging you £2.50, three numbers wins £6 and four numbers wins £25.60.

For every Euromillions ticket you buy, you are also automatically entered into the UK Millionaire Maker game that guarantees a £1m prize for one ticket every week.

The deadline for buying tickets to the draw is 7.30pm on Friday 6 June and the draw itself usually takes place around 8.30pm, with results available almost immediately after the draw.

You can buy tickets for the draw on the National Lottery website but there is also the option to buy up to 500 tickets for £9.99 as part of a Euromillions syndicate. It works by joining a group of people buying a large amount of tickets with the prize shared between everybody in the syndicate.

The deal is available on Wowcher and lets you have 500 chances to get the winning numbers for £9.99. You can buy it here.