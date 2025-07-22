The Foodies Festival 2025 is heading to Edinburgh - here’s how to get 50% off tickets for all the family Photo: Foodies Festival

Edinburgh hosts Foodies Festival 2025 with tickets now half price.

Get ready, Edinburgh! Foodies Festival 2025 is making its return to Inverleith Park from 1–3 August Edinburgh and it’s shaping up to be the ultimate celebration of food, drink, and music.

Thanks to Wowcher’s exclusive deal, you can now experience it all for half the usual price. Whether you're a gourmet enthusiast, a family looking for fun, or simply after a brilliant summer day out, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Save 50% off standard entry prices.

The Foodies Festival 2025 has something for everyone and ticket prices start from £4 for a young adult (ages 12–17), adult ticket only £18 and a family ticket (2 adults + 2 kids: just £39. For more information and tickets click here.

Edinburgh’s leg of the Foodies Festival tour offers a mouth-watering mix of culinary talent, vibrant entertainment, and family-friendly activities all set in the scenic surroundings of Inverleith Park.

What to Expect at Foodies Festival Edinburgh

Live chef demonstrations - Watch award-winning Michelin-starred chefs and MasterChef champions cook up a storm live on stage. Learn their secrets, steal a few tips, and maybe even get a taste!

Street food village - Tuck into a huge variety of global flavours from gourmet burgers to bao buns, tacos, and sweet treats all freshly prepared by top independent vendors.

Drinks theatre - Sip and swirl your way through cocktail, wine, and craft beer masterclasses, guided by expert mixologists and sommeliers.

Live music all weekend - Enjoy festival vibes all day long with live performances by chart-topping acts like Pixie Lott, The Wanted 2.0, and Blue.

There’s also a kids’ cookery school, silent disco, fairground rides and giant games, and BBQ masters will show you how to grill like a pro, from slow-cooked meats to veggie delights.

Whether you're tasting your way through artisan stalls, enjoying a drink in the sun, or dancing to live music, Foodies Festival Edinburgh is set to be one of the highlights of the summer.

