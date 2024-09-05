This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Actress Gillian Anderson has released a new book ‘Want’ which shares women’s deepest and darkest sexual fantasies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollywood actress Gillian Anderson’s sex book ‘Want’ is on sale with 57 percent off the original price from Amazon. The naughty book features a collection of letters from women all over the world.

The actress, 56, has collected thousands of letters from women and included over 170 of the very best fantasies along with an introduction from the actress and her own fantasy. The sex book Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous is normally £18.99 but has been slashed down just just £7.99. It may just be the perfect gift for yourself. Click here to view offer.

Gillian Anderson’s sex book ‘Want’ is now on sale with 58% off the original price on Amazon | Getty/Amazon

The actress is best known for playing FBI agent Dana Scully in the X-Files but a younger audience will know her as the sex therapist Jean Milburn in the Netflix series Sex Education. It appears the actress is well and truly embodying her role as a sex guru.

Speaking to the BBC about her new book Gillian explains that one of the letters (which are all anonymous) describes a 'very hot, sensual, passionate sex' fantasy with pop superstar Harry Styles. It also includes fantasies of sex with strangers and being turned on by the idea of voyeurism.

The Crown actress said: “What I was most interested in was the joy and the enjoyment that the women had clearly in writing, how much it opened them up to understanding themselves more, it seemed. Ultimately, this is not my book. This is the book of every woman who contributed.”

The publisher Bloosmbury describes the book as “full of desire, fear, intimacy, shame, satisfaction and, ultimately, liberation,” adding “Want reveals how women feel about sex when they have the freedom to be totally themselves.”

Gillian Anderson’s book Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous is on sale now and available to buy from on Amazon.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now