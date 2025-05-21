Tracey Saunders could not believe her win | BOTB

Tracey Saunders, who has fostered more than 130 children, has won a dream home and car worth £742,000 for just 99p thanks to BOTB.

A foster carer who has dedicated her life to helping children has had her own life turned upside down – in the best possible way – after scooping a £685,000 house for just 99p.

Tracey Saunders, 52, from Southampton, has fostered more than 130 children over 24 years. But this time, it was her turn to be on the receiving end of some life-changing news, when prize draw company BOTB surprised her with an incredible double win.

Presenters from BOTB turned up at her home with a film crew in tow to break the news – starting with the “bonus” part of her prize: a £57,000 Land Rover Defender. Tracey was so stunned, she kissed the bonnet on the spot.

The car and the house together are worth over £700,000 | BOTB

But the biggest surprise was still to come. After being blindfolded and taken on a short drive, Tracey was led to the main part of her win – a stunning four-bedroom, three-storey family home in Bordon, set on a sought-after new estate surrounded by green space.

As she explored the property, complete with three bathrooms and an open-plan kitchen-living space, the reality of her win began to sink in – along with the emotions that came with it.

Tracey, who currently lives in a rented home, said the prize couldn’t have come at a better time. “I look after other people’s children who can’t be at home, and it’s made their world," she said. "My husband also doesn’t have to work away as much now.

“You don't know how much you've just changed our lives. The house is the most beautiful one I’ve ever seen. The whole day was like a rollercoaster."

BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who handed over the keys to the house and the car, said: “This was one of the most emotional wins I’ve ever been a part of.

“Tracey was so overwhelmed – and rightfully so. She and her partner currently rent and have been saving for a house, and now they’ve got their forever home. To be able to deliver that news was a real honour.

Tracey settles in to her new home | BOTB

“What made it even more special is just how deserving she is – she’s fostered more than 130 children over the years. People like Tracey truly make the world a better place.”

BOTB gives away a dream car every week, as well as luxury lifestyle prizes. The company also runs an Instant Wins competition, where entrants can scoop holidays, tech, cash, and more.

