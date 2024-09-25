Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I found on-trend Halloween shopping ideas with Beetlejuice themes ahead of new movie with Winona Ryder released in cinemas

Halloween parties and decorations have to be the most fun of the year and that’s part of the reason I love this Autumn season. But I’m not choosing between traditional scary, sexy witch or ironic American style this year but getting in on the Beetlejuice trend.

Long-awaited new movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice starring Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton is the Halloween film of the year and I’ve spotted plenty of accessories to dress up my home in suitably spooky fashion. I was relieved to see that many don’t blow the bank either with deals across ebay, Amazon and Marks & Spencer.

Here’s a look at some of the most attractive Beetlejuice theme offers I could find.