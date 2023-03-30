News you can trust since 1873
B&Q Easter 2023 opening times: What hours are Edinburgh stores open this Good Friday & Bank holiday

B&Q has officially confirmed its opening and closing times across the Easter weekend in Edinburgh

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read

Some may view a long weekend as an opportunity to relax but for those who have been putting off a few DIY chores for a while, Easter is the perfect opportunity to make a start. B&Q has officially confirmed its opening and closing times across the Easter weekend in Edinburgh, so it’s important to note down when you can visit the DIY giant if you’re in need.

B&Q has 29 stores across Scotland, offering customers everything they need to complete home and garden projects. Below you can find information on when B&Q stores will be open in Edinburgh during the Easter holidays, including Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Sunday and bank holiday Monday.

What hours are B&Q stores open during Easter 2023 in Edinburgh?

B&Q

  • Good Friday: Open as normal, close at 8pm: All Stores (excl. Jersey)/ Closed: Jersey
  • Easter Saturday: Open as normal, close at 8pm
  • Easter Sunday: Normal hours, close at 6pm 
  • Easter Monday: Open as normal, close at 8pm (all stores)
