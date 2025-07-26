Winning the lottery

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Lotto hits £11.3m tonight — here’s how to boost your odds and make this Saturday one to remember for just £9.

It’s Saturday. You’ve got plans, maybe a takeaway, maybe a night in. But what if tonight didn’t end like any other Saturday? What if your numbers came up — and you were suddenly sitting on £11.3 million?

That’s exactly what’s on offer in tonight’s National Lottery Lotto draw, after a huge jackpot rollover. But with so many tickets in play, the odds of winning alone are tiny. The smarter move? Join a syndicate and play with strength in numbers.

Right now through Wowcher, you can get 500 real Lotto lines for just £9, down from £30. You’ll join a 50-player syndicate managed by trusted provider You Play We Play, sharing in hundreds of real National Lottery entries and multiplying your chances dramatically.

Your syndicate covers both Saturday and Wednesday draws, and every ticket also helps support good causes across the UK. It’s hassle-free, great value, and might just be the best decision you make all weekend.

Don’t let tonight’s £11.3m prize pass you by — make your play, and make this Saturday one to remember.

Book your syndicate lines now through Wowcher here: Join the Lotto syndicate today

This article was produced with the help of AI tools to assist with sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed and verified by a National World journalist before publication.

