'My Barbie-obsessed girl is going to love it': Popular print by Oodie is on sale now

A ‘perfect pink present’ for Barbie fans, this popular print is on sale by bestselling blanket brand The Oodie - so snap one up before it sells out.

Wearable blanket brand The Oodie™ has a great range of styles and prints on clearance just as the mercury drops - and this hot pink Barbie edition is trending as a bargain buy.

The kids’ version is £29 down from £35 - and it’s made for children aged four to 12.

Shoppers are raving about it - saying it makes a great gift for fans of Barbie.

One customer said: “This is going to be a gift for my daughters 5th birthday. So cute. So soft. The quality is unmatched. I just know my barbie obsessed girl is going to love it.”

Another added: “Bought this for my daughter’s birthday and it was the perfect pink present. Incredibly cute and soft.”

And a third said: “Gifted my daughter an Oodie as she kept stealing ours. The kid lives in it. So cute.”

It’s a great gift for adults too - one buyer said: “Bought this for my goddaughter’s 40th birthday. She’s Barbie crazy lol. She was over the moon with it.”

Each Oodie is made with a soft Sherpa fleecy material inside to keep you toasty and warm, and a soft ToastyTek™ flannel fleece exterior, with an oversized hood and extra-large pocket, so it’s perfect for lounging on the sofa this winter.

Oodie customers agree, and one recent review said: “Anyone who loves Barbie would love this Oodie. Always so comfy and warm. Best on the market and killer price when on sale.”

Another added: “Absolutely love this. It's so comfortable and warm I wear it outside a lot of the time.”

