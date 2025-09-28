New exciting beauty products out this week including Anua, Rosie & B and St. Tropez | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

All the new beauty releases to shop now and level up your skincare.

This week’s beauty launches bring together radiance-boosting skincare and luxurious daily essentials designed to elevate your routine. Whether you’re seeking a skincare upgrade or a touch of everyday luxury, these new arrivals are designed to bring glow, calm and indulgence into your week.

Anua has unveiled three new additions to its coveted glow pad line-up. The PDRN 100 Hyaluronic Acid Glow Pads £22 are a hydration powerhouse, infused with hyaluronic acid to leave skin plump, fresh and dewy, while PDRN helps deliver that coveted glass-skin finish.

The PDRN 100 Hyaluronic Acid Glow Pads £22 | Boots

For those looking to target dullness, the Niacinamide 5 TXA Brightening Pads £22 harness the refining power of niacinamide alongside tranexamic acid, working to even tone and restore radiance.

If sensitivity and redness are your main concerns, the Azelaic 10 Hyaluron Redness Soothing Pads £22 are a calming blend of azelaic acid and hyaluronic acid, designed to soothe and balance while keeping skin comfortably hydrated.

For indulgence beyond skincare, Rosie & B has introduced two beautifully scented hand and body sets that turn everyday rituals into something special. The Fig, Tuberose & Oakmoss Hand & Body Set £26 combines juicy fig with floral tuberose and grounding oakmoss for a sophisticated, comforting fragrance.

Meanwhile, the Rhubarb & Plum Hand & Body Set £26 offers a brighter, uplifting scent with the perfect mix of tart rhubarb and sweet plum; it’s an instant mood-lifter.

The Fig, Tuberose & Oakmoss Hand & Body Set £26 | Rosie & B

And finally, just in time for the colder months, the St. Tropez Self Tan Berry Sorbet Kit £35.99 is perfect for adding a bit of glow as we move into winter. With its limited-edition berry sorbet scent and natural-looking finish, it’s a seasonal update on a tanning classic that keeps skin radiant long after summer fades.

St.Tropez Self Tan Berry Sorbet Kit £35.99 | Superdrug

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

