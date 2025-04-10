The new Nintendo Switch 2 | Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 pre orders have flown off the shelves, but shoppers still have options as new UK stock is on the way.

Nintendo Switch 2 orders opened this week and several stores have confirmed they are now out of stock as shoppers snap up the second generation console.

Amazon has confirmed its Nintendo Switch 2 stock is now sold out, while Very, John Lewis and ShopTo are all listing stock as unavailable after less than a week of pre orders.

Shoppers who have not yet got their hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 should not panic. The console only arrives in June and many online retailers are restocking as they get access to more stock in the UK.

While the big name brands such as Amazon are selling out it is worth checking back regularly because they do hold restocks on occassion and Amazon will often not reveal when and where it will have more stock.

JD Williams is holding a pre sale event and has stock available to UK customers. It has the Nintendo Switch 2 standalone console listed at £395.99, the console bundle with Mario Kart World at £429.99, spare Joycon controllers for the Switch 2 console priced at £74.99, the Nintendo Switch 2 camera and ‘plant’ camera designed to mimic the plants in Mario, plus a host of games available on pre order. You can see the stock here.

There are other options available. Smyths Toys has a small amount of stock left in store but shoppers will have to check their local store using the postcode search on the website. Currys is also offering pre orders in store but it is not possible to pre order online.

The only other place offering pre orders in the UK where stock is still available is at EE, where consoles and accessories can be pre ordered from 10 April. You can check stock here.

Nintendo’s own website is also selling pre orders but these are invitation only.

The new Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed last week in a live stream and will go on sale officially in June 2025. It will launch alongside a host of new games including Mario Kart World, which will be the headline game launching with the console. There will also be new additions to the Donkey Kong and Kirby franchises, plus a new Zelda game named Warriors of Hyrule.

The console comes with a larger screen, more memory and a faster processor than the older Nintendo Switch model. It also comes with voice and chat features for the first time and the ability to video chat using the Switch 2 camera. The console can be connected to a television to play in 4K, which was not available on the original Switch console.