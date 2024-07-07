Shop that trend: Our pick of the best jorts on the high street for fashionistas
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
These oversize jorts from Pull and Bear (£19.99 down from £29.99) are classic, simple and a great way to dip your toe into the jorts trend. Pick from medium blue or white, and pair with a summer tee and shades for a stylish summer look.
For a really flattering fit, try these ASOS Hourglass baggy longline denim jorts in midwash blue (£30).
They’ve been cut with more room around the hips so they won’t cling to your curves - and you know what that means - maximum comfort as well as looking good.
Or if your style is more ripped jeans and band tees, then these Mango longline raw hem denim shorts in light blue from ASOS (£30) are for you. These jorts are high-rise with distressed denim and are a great pick for festivals or summer day trips.
Make a statement with these BDG Astrid longline blue wash jorts from Urban Outfitters (£45).
This pair is designed to sit on your hips with a low-rise waist and flare at the bottom for dramatic effect. Wear with a fitted top or crop top to show off these jorts.
Pretty in pink, these 90s-style carpenter jorts by BDG are also a great pick from Urban Outfitters (£45). These again have a low-rise waist and relaxed fit through the leg and work well paired with something a bit more fitted on top.
We also love these Good '90s Bermuda Shorts from Good American (£150) - this pair are high-rise with a relaxed fit and a raw hem for a slightly-distressed look. Khloe Kardashian’s brand promises ‘freedom of movement and flattering fit’ from its jorts - sounds good to us!