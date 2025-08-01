The Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best flagship smartphones out there - and it's now an absolute bargain | Amazon

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is now available for £679 on Amazon – a major saving on a flagship phone that only launched last autumn.

Flagship smartphones are normally tricky to find for less than £1,000 - and that was the starting price for Google's Pixel 9 Pro, a handset that brought plenty of new buyers to the Pixel brand when it first started shipping in September last year.

It moved the game on significantly from the relatively lacklustre Pixel 8, and the fabulous but flawed Pixel 7, and it set Google up as a serious contender in the hard-fought world of top-end telephones.

Enough time has passed now, since its launch in the autumn, for the price to have taken a major tumble - but this week it's seen its biggest price drop yet.

The Amazon deal is for the 128gb version, and only in Obsidian | Amazon

It's now possible to pick one up for just £679, and that's for an unlocked, sim free handset, supplied by Google, and shipped through Amazon - so next-day delivery for Prime members.

The Pixel 9 Pro is powered by the Tensor G4 chip and introduces Gemini Live, Google’s next-gen AI assistant capable of real-time conversations and live translation.

It features a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera system (including a 5x periscope zoom), and upgraded computational photography.

The design is sleeker with a more refined camera bar, and it was one of the first phones to ship with Android 15 out of the box.

It also supports seven years of updates, making it a future-proof flagship for Pixel fans.

Amazon's limited-time 32% discount is on the 128gb version, and only in the Obsidian black colour. The other storage or colour options don't attract the same discount, so choose carefully at the checkout.

We don't know how long this deal lasts, so if you're due an upgrade, or you've always fancied going sim free and saving a few quid every month, this might be a golden opportunity.

