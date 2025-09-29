The unusual Battle Green colour really sets this car off | BOTB

Fancy a £70,000 Porsche 911 Turbo Convertible for the price of loose change? BOTB’s latest prize draw makes it possible

With the winter months rolling in soon, you might think it's a strange time to enter a prize draw for a convertible sports car - but would you really turn down a chance to own this stunning green Porsche for just seven pence?

One lucky winner will soon be given the keys to this £70,000 Porsche 911 Turbo Convertible, and yes, tickets are being sold for just 7p.

The car being offered as a prize by BOTB is a flagship variant of the sought-after 991 version of the iconic rear-engined sports car, with 520bhp and a 0-60 time of 4.2 seconds.

Striking red leather lifts the interior | BOTB

It's a 2015 model 911 Turbo Convertible that has covered just 34,00 miles, in a "Battle Green" with contrasting two-tone red leather. And it's the sought-after PDK version with a trick automatic gearbox.

If your ticket happens to be drawn, and a new Porsche doesn't push your buttons, you don't have to take the car. All BOTB winners can opt for an alternative cash prize - and this time it would be £49,000.

It's one of dozens of used dream cars being given away by BOTB, and entrants often choose to buy more than one ticket, up to a maximum of 600. There's also the option of a free postal entry. But obviously the stamp would cost more than the price of a ticket.

