Game-changing TV gets a refresh and a lower price as Sky rolls out latest generation of Sky Glass TV

Sky has launched a cheap 4K TV that will mean the end of eyesore satellite TV dishes.

The broadcaster has launched the Sky Glass Air, a new more affordable smart TV that does not need a dish or a box to access streaming services including Sky channels, Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV.

The new TVs are packed full of premium features including voice control, a high-end 4K HDR Quantum Dot screen for improved picture quality and three different colour options; Sea Green, Carbon Grey, and Cotton White.

The new Sky Glass Air is also the cheapest in the Glass range. The 43-inch TV is priced at just £309, while the 55-inch version is priced at £509 and the largest in the range, the 63-inch TV, costs £649.

The TVs are on sale at Sky and Currys from 10 June in the UK, the brand has confirmed.

Sky says the new 4K TVs can be navigated using voice control and is capable of compiling watch lists based on your viewing habits, with up to 15 ‘reels’ showing shows you may like broken down by category.

Streaming apps such as Disney+ and Apple TV can be added to the TVs alongside a Sky subscription, which costs from £15 a month and includes free Netflix in the Essentials Sky package.

Launching the new TV set, Carli Kerr, Managing Director of Sky TV & NOW said, "With Sky Glass Air, we're bringing the Sky experience to more people through a beautifully designed TV with stunning picture quality. It's all about giving people better for less: more choice, great tech, and the content they love, without compromising on quality. From the ultimate performance of Glass Gen 2 to the incredible value of Air, there’s now a Sky Glass to suit everyone, whether you’re new to Sky or already with us."

The new Sky Glass Air TVs join the standard Sky Glass TVs in the brand’s range. Sky also offers Sky Stream, a box that connects to Sky services without a dish, for those who already have a smart TV but want to sign up to a Sky subscription.

You can buy the new Sky Glass Air here.

