The Met Office has explained the likely cause of the glowing white spiral visible across the UK night sky.

An illuminated swirl was spotted in the night sky in the UK on March 24.

The spiral was reportedly visible in the UK and Europe for a few minutes, before fading.

What was the spiral in the sky?

According to the Met Office, the spiral in the sky was likely caused by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The Falcon 9 rocket was launched at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on March 24.

The Met Office said: “The rocket's frozen exhaust plume appears to be spinning in the atmosphere and reflecting the sunlight, causing it to appear as a spiral in the sky.”

What is the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket?

The Falcon 9 is a reusable rocket, manufactured by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

After launching, the first part takes the payload, the object or equipment the rocket is carrying, into space.

This part of the rocket turns back around towards Earth, with the second stage of the rocket continuing to take the object to the correct orbit.

Once released, the second stage will eject any leftover fuel, which instantly freezes and forms into a spiral pattern because of the rocket's movement as it falls back to Earth.