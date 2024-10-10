A 71% saving brings this down to £19.99 | Amazon

A huge saving on a clever bit of tech from a brilliant brand has made this one of the hottest sellers

Power banks are popular items at the moment, and Anker is one of the brands leading the way with cutting-edge devices.

Amazon's Big Deal Days often throw up a few surprises, but to see 71% knocked off one of Anker's best bits of kit was quite a shock.

It's a huge discount on the latest MagGo Power Bank, a Qi2 wireless fast-charging MagSafe portable charger with a 6,600mAh battery and 15w fast charging.

It even folds out into a stand, which means your iPhone, or any phone with a magnetic case, can double as a desktop or bedside clock.

Or, just clamp it onto your phone and use it to top up your battery while you’re out and about.

The prices for these terrific little gadgets started at £69.99, which is about what you'd expect, but the blue and white ones have been discounted down to £22.99 as a Prime Big Deal.

However, if you can live with a black one you can have one for just £19.99 - and that's quite a remarkable deal. Arguably the best all-round tech deal we've seen this Prime Day.

It even comes with a free USB-C cable. What's not to like?