As the rush to the airports for the summer holidays will soon start to slow, we’re seeing some great deals for September stays - with some up to half price.

There’s huge savings on a seven-night stay in Dalaman, Turkey, with 50% off a September break at the Club Viva Hotel on a bed and breakfast basis. The Club Viva Hotel is in a peaceful spot on the edge of Marmaris, with its super-long beach just a 20-minute walk from the hotel, as well as restaurants and bars close by.

At the hotel, you can enjoy the outdoor pool - and there’s a separate kids pool and waterslide - so it’s fun for families. There’s also a sauna, Turkish baths and you can book in for a massage.

Fly from London Stansted on September 3, 2024, with prices from £360pp for this week-long break.

Stay at the charming three-star Costa Maya Bodrum, which is just a five-minute walk from Bodrum’s vibrant marina. With its spacious rooms, outdoor pool and sun deck, this hotel is a fantastic choice for those seeking a relaxing holiday in the sun.

Travel from Birmingham on September 13, 2024, and breakfast is included in your stay. Book your break here.

You could enjoy all Tunisia has to offer for under £100pp per night, with this deal by First Choice, and it’s great for families.

Stay at the Diar Lemdina within the walls of the bustling Yasmine Hammamet Medina. This hotel has three pools - one kids’ pool, one with a pool bar and one in the spa - and the Carthage Land amusement park is just a seven-minute walk from the hotel - and guests receive unlimited access as part of their stay.

Prices from £671 per person on an all-inclusive basis for seven nights. Flights depart from Newcastle on August 31 2024. Book your break here.

If a city break is more up your street, lastminute.com has some great post-Paris deals for September.

This hotel is at the foot of the Montmartre hill, and close to Sacré Coeur. It offers breath-taking views of Paris and is a great place to base yourself to explore the wonders of the French capital.

Flights are from Luton on September 23, 2024, and this deal is for room only. Book it here.

Or you could take the Eurostar and stay at the four-star Novotel Paris 20 Belleville for two nights from £349pp.