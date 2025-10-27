Get 10 of these fabulous little gadgets for just £16 - if you can catch the 40% discount | Simplify Living

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s affordable, foldable and taking TikTok by storm — meet the travel essential no one can stop talking about

With a 40% discount right now, these foldable travel gadgets could be your next luggage game-changer.

If you've ever arrived at a hotel and found there's no room to hang all your clothes, they could be the best £16 you've ever spent.

They're folding hangers, and they open out to become full-sized hangers, like the ones you'd find in your wardrobe - see how they work by clicking here.

Lightweight and incredibly compact, they'll tuck away in even the smallest of suitcases, but they open out to become sturdy hangers, capable of holding dresses, shirts, jackets, or even coats.

The £16 deal gets you a pack of 10, and you even get a free travel guide if you order directly from the Simplify Living website.

If you've ever struggled to hang clothes in a hotel or B&B, this is for you | Simplify Living

If you buy a double pack, you save an extra 10%, and you'll save 15% if you buy three packs.

One customer who was thrilled with his purchase wrote in his review on the Simplify Living website: "How did I not know about these. Just get them! So handy!

"I need to find the perfect zippered pouch for them. I bought the set with the straps and clips. Dried our suits on the balcony while on vacation and used in the closet. Never enough hangers."

Another reviewer wrote: "We travel a lot and sometimes will stay for an extended time at a hotel. I like to unpack everything and either hang up clothes or put in the drawers.

"There are NEVER enough hangers. I have always thrown in hangers in the suitcase. These travel hangers are so much better, taking up very little space."

We don't know how long the 40% discount will last, and they're selling quickly on the Simplify Living website, so grab your pack and the free gift by clicking here.

