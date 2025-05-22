Lefant's M210P is usually discounted - but not by this much | Amazon

A half-price saving and two voucher codes mean the Lefant M210P is less than £70 at the moment

The Lefant M210P robot vacuum has always been a bargain. Its recommended retail price is £199.98, but you'll rarely see it for that amount. There's usually a deal bringing it down to around £100.

And while it lacks some of the premium features of a £1,000 all-singing, all-dancing Eufy or Roborock vacuum, we've tested the M210P and it does do a pretty good job of keeping on top of your floors.

For example, it has a pretty impressive 2,200PA of suction; it has voice control through Alexa smart speakers, and it can charge itself up by returning to its compact base station.

It connects to WiFi and can be controlled with an app | Amazon

For most people, then, it'll be all the robot vacuum you'll ever need - and the best news is, it has never been cheaper.

That's thanks to a remarkable triple discount on Amazon at the moment. Along with the fairly standard 53% saving as part of a limited-time deal, there are two promo codes - one offering 27% and one offering 20%.

Each one appears to knock a further amount off the already discounted price, but it brings the basket amount down to £69.34 when you get to the checkout.

So that's less than £70 for a very competent robot vacuum that's well built, copes well with pet hair, and has all the cutting-edge tech you'd expect from a budget device.

Sure, it doesn't have a self-emptying base station, and it doesn't have LiDAR, and it might not have a mop, but it will automatically map your house, and then get to work picking up detritus until the job is done.

For the money, there simply isn't a better robot vacuum on sale at the moment. Don't miss it.

