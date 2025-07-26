The Vango Lismore Airbeam Tent is the ultimate family-friendly tent for stress-free staycations | Outdoor World Direct

A blow up family-friendly tent for stress-free camping holidays this summer.

If you’re searching for the perfect family tent that offers convenience, comfort, and performance all at exceptional value, the Vango Lismore AirbeamTent stands out as one of the best options currently available. Specifically designed for families looking to enjoy memorable UK staycations with minimal setup stress, this tent delivers everything you need for relaxing weekends or longer touring holidays.

The Lismore Air tent sets a new standard for Airbeam family tents. With its lightweight Sentinel Active fabric and compact pack size, it’s especially well-suited for families wanting a manageable, easy-to-store basecamp that doesn’t compromise on space or features.

Vango Lismore Airbeam Tent

One of the biggest appeals of the Lismore Airbeam is just how easy and quick it is to pitch. Using Vango’s renowned Airbeam® technology, this tent replaces traditional poles with inflatable beams that can be set up in under 12 minutes with the included pump. Each beam inflates individually, giving you more control and making the process intuitive even for first-time campers. This means less time fiddling with tent poles and more time relaxing, exploring, or entertaining the kids.

When it’s time to pack up and move on, the deflation and takedown are just as simple. The tent folds away neatly and fits comfortably into a car boot, making it an ideal companion for family road trips across the UK.

The Lismore tent comfortably sleeps six people, but its true sweet spot is for families of four, offering ample room for everyone to stretch out, store their gear, and enjoy some privacy without feeling cramped.

Best For:

Families of 3–4 looking for comfort and space

First-time campers seeking a stress-free setup

UK-based touring and weekend getaways

Spring to summer camping trips

Let’s face it, the weather can be unpredictable. But the Vango Lismore Air is built to handle it all. The Sentinel Active fabric offers a 3000mm hydrostatic head and is fully taped for excellent waterproofing. Whether you’re dealing with a light drizzle or a sudden summer downpour, this tent has you covered.

