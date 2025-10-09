WUKA period pants: A new era of sustainable menstrual care, but are they any good? | WUKA

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Enter a new era in period pants with the Wuka collection including underwear, swimwear and sportswear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Periods don’t have to be uncomfortable, inconvenient, or wasteful. WUKA period pants offer a modern solution for anyone looking for sustainable, reliable, and comfortable menstrual care. Combining style, function, and eco-conscious design, they are transforming the way people experience their cycles.

What are period pants?

WUKA period pants are reusable menstrual underwear designed to provide comfort, leak protection, and sustainability. Created by the UK brand WUKA, these pants offer an eco-friendly alternative to pads and tampons, with absorbent layers that can handle light to super heavy flow while feeling just like regular underwear. The name WUKA stands for “Wake Up Kick Ass,” reflecting the brand’s empowering message.

Each pair features a multi-layer absorbent gusset that locks in menstrual fluid and prevents leaks, along with a waterproof barrier and breathable outer fabric. Many styles, such as the Stretch line, adapt to multiple sizes for a snug, comfortable fit. Designed to be washed and reused for up to two years, WUKA period pants are both practical and eco-friendly.

They are comfortable, discreet, and convenient for all-day or overnight wear. The brand’s ethical credentials, including B Corp certification and Carbon Neutral+ status, further enhance their appeal.

WUKA period pants | WUKA

How do you clean period pants?

WUKA pants are easy to care for: rinse after use, machine wash with gentle detergent, avoid fabric softeners, and air dry. Rotating multiple pairs ensures you always have one ready during your period, maintaining comfort and absorbency over dozens of cycles.

From today until 12 October 2025, WUKA is offering Buy 2, Get 1 FREE on cycle care essentials. This includes period underwear, period swimwear (swimsuits, swim shorts, bikinis), and period sportswear, excluding bundles, packs, and cycle sets. This is the perfect time to stock up and try new styles.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter , if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

NationalWorld The best bargains, in your inbox every week £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now The Top Buys weekly newsletter brings you the biggest bargains, top deals and special offers straight to your inbox. Every day, our expert consumer team scours all the big brands to uncover the best discounts and smartest savings. Then, we bring them all together in one easy-to-read email – so you never miss a deal that matters. Subscribe to our free Top Buys newsletter and start saving straight away.

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥