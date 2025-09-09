Let's see if the Yankee Candle 24 days of fragrance wreath advent calendar is worth buying | Yankee Candle

With so many beauty brands releasing advent calendars this month, Yankee Candle offers an appealing alternative.

After trying so many beauty calendars it was time to try something new. The Yankee Candle 24 Days of Fragrance Wreath Advent Calendar sounded like the perfect way to count down to Christmas. Here’s what I thought.

The calendar itself looks festive and makes a gorgeous decoration, but what I really love is the idea of lighting a new tea light each day. It will make December feel extra cosy and give you something special to look forward to every day.

The set includes 24 scented tea light candles plus a glass holder, which was a thoughtful touch so I didn’t have to dig around for one. The scents are a mix of winter classics and a few unexpected ones. Some of them, like Christmas Cookie and Cinnamon Stick, will instantly put you in the holiday mood.

Black Cherry was rich and fruity, while Amber & Sandalwood brought a more sophisticated, grounding vibe. Wild Orchid and Winter Night Stars added a refreshing variety.

The good news is they all smell incredible, but I did notice that some filled the room better than others. My absolute favourite was the Christmas Eve tea light. It smells gorgeous and just like the festive day itself, warm and cosy.

On the other hand, I’d also say the Silver Sage & Pine Tea Light Candle ended up being my least favourite but that’s only because I’m not a fan of sage.

Overall, this calendar was a real treat. If you love Yankee Candle scents and the idea of slowing down each evening with a little ritual, I’d highly recommend it. It’s festive, fun, and makes December feel like a month-long celebration.

