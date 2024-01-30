Man, 73, dies suddenly on Edinburgh's Craigs Road as police close off area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 73-year-old man has died suddenly on an Edinburgh road.

A forensics tent has been set up in the middle of Craigs Road, which was closed by police after they raced to the scene of the tragedy at around 10.30am.

There are not believed to be suspicious circumstances involved in the death. Traffic in Corstorphine is being directed away from the scene near the junction with Drum Brae.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are at the scene of an incident on Craigs Road

Three police vans and two police cars are on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 10.30am on Tuesday, 30 January, 2024 to a report of a man taking unwell in the Craigs Road area of Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and the 73-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”