Man, 73, dies suddenly on Edinburgh's Craigs Road as police close off area
A forensics tent has been mounted on Craigs Road.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 73-year-old man has died suddenly on an Edinburgh road.
A forensics tent has been set up in the middle of Craigs Road, which was closed by police after they raced to the scene of the tragedy at around 10.30am.
There are not believed to be suspicious circumstances involved in the death. Traffic in Corstorphine is being directed away from the scene near the junction with Drum Brae.
Three police vans and two police cars are on the scene.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 10.30am on Tuesday, 30 January, 2024 to a report of a man taking unwell in the Craigs Road area of Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended and the 73-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
A witness said: "The road is closed with police tape up stopping anyone from going near it. It doesn't look good. There are a lot of police here and the tent being up is never a good sign."