On Monday, Edinburgh will become Scotland's first local authority to enforce a new ban on pavement parking.

The controversial measure will see motorists who mount their cars on pavements face fines. It comes after the Scottish Government handed local authorities the power to implement the law.

Thousands of residents across the city have received letters informing them of the new rules, with council chiefs hoping it will make streets safer for those with reduced mobility and visual impairment.

Here is all you need to know to keep yourself right ahead of the changes.

What is banned?

Parking on pavements, pedestrian crossing points and on verges between roads and pavements will be cracked down upon. Double parking will also be prohibited.

How much will the fines be?

Parking attendants will hand out penalties of £100 to offending drivers, with that figure reduced to £50 should it be paid within 14 days. If the fine is not paid within 28 days, the charge will rise to £150 and sheriff officers could become involved if non-payment continues thereafter.

Are there exceptions?

Vehicles used by the emergency services and medical practitioners will be exempt if they are attending to an urgent situation. Roadworks vehicles will also be spared.

Certain delivery vehicles will not be subject to the rules if they leave at least 1.5 metres of pavement width for pedestrians, are unable to wait on the road and spend no more than 20 minutes.

There are no exceptions for Blue Badge holders or taxi drivers.

What if there isn't enough room on the road to let other vehicles pass?

The council advises that you should park elsewhere if you cannot keep all four wheels on the road while allowing other vehicles to pass. Obstruction of the road for emergency vehicles, buses or bin lorries could be reported to the police.

How will the ban affect the roads?

City chiefs say some residents may face 'parking displacement' when enforcement starts. People who live in those streets where problems are most likely have been written to and the local authority has not ruled out introducing mitigation measures at a later date.

In areas in which the changes mean there are fewer spaces available, drivers will have to find somewhere else to park. This includes some streets on which the pavements allow for parking on both sides of the road, but which will only have space for vehicles on one side from Monday.

What do the people of Edinburgh think of the ban?

The council cites a survey showing 68 per cent of residents are in favour of the ban. Many believe it will help make the city more walkable and boost disabled access. However, many worry about the potential of traffic chaos on tightly-packed residential streets.