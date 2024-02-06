News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh gift shop to move from Princes Street to new city centre premises

Gift shop Great Scot is on the move.

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A gift shop popular with tourists visiting Edinburgh city centre is set to move premises.

Great Scot sells a host of souvenirs with a Scottish theme from its current home at 70-71 Princes Street. The firm also has a shop on the Grassmarket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But it has plans to abandon the Capital's most famous thoroughfare to open a new store at 93 Rose Street. A new planning application submitted to the city council seeks permission to overhaul the signage at the former Brunch outlet in the heart of town.

Owner Mohammad Halim Hossaini said it was planned for the new shop to open within 'four or five weeks'. "Obviously Rose Street is a historic street in Edinburgh and we thought that, with our business being a tourist business, it was a great place to trade from", he said.

"Edinburgh as a whole is a wonderful city... and it's one of the top three cities in the UK from a business point of view. It's a very good city for our business."

Related topics:EdinburghCity Council