Edinburgh gift shop to move from Princes Street to new city centre premises
Gift shop Great Scot is on the move.
A gift shop popular with tourists visiting Edinburgh city centre is set to move premises.
Great Scot sells a host of souvenirs with a Scottish theme from its current home at 70-71 Princes Street. The firm also has a shop on the Grassmarket.
But it has plans to abandon the Capital's most famous thoroughfare to open a new store at 93 Rose Street. A new planning application submitted to the city council seeks permission to overhaul the signage at the former Brunch outlet in the heart of town.
Owner Mohammad Halim Hossaini said it was planned for the new shop to open within 'four or five weeks'. "Obviously Rose Street is a historic street in Edinburgh and we thought that, with our business being a tourist business, it was a great place to trade from", he said.
"Edinburgh as a whole is a wonderful city... and it's one of the top three cities in the UK from a business point of view. It's a very good city for our business."