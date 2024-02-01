Vacant former Edinburgh bank could become art studio under new plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vacant former bank building in Edinburgh could be transformed into an art studio.

Plans for a change of use of former Clydesdale Bank at 4 Bernard Street have been sent to the city council. The building is located next to a Royal Bank of Scotland branch and near Leith Links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite it having been empty for more than six years, applicant Euan Hair aims to turn it into Splatter Art Studio, sharing a name with another venue in Glasgow. Planning documents state the project would create 'Edinburgh's landmark painting experience provider'.

The former bank at 4 Bernard Street could become an art studio

The bidders wrote: "Splatter Art Studio is a unique painting experience inspired by abstract artists such as Jackson Pollock. Our mission is to inspire creativity and self-expression through the medium of art.

"We have designed our experiences to be accessible to as many people as possible. We believe art enhances lives and we want everyone to benefit.

"Our experiences bring people closer as they explore their creativity in a social environment. Our experiences introduce people to the wide-ranging mental health benefits from art experiences. Creative expression has been shown to alleviate anxiety, depression, and stress."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application goes on to cite the building's 'prominent location' and promises the scheme would 'inspire and nurture talented artists in the area' while keeping the 'fabric and character' of the property.