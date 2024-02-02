Edinburgh crime: Man charged after bus assault at Inverleith Gardens in December
A man has been charged with an alleged assault on board a bus in Edinburgh nearly two months ago.
The attack allegedly took place at around 4.20pm on Saturday, December 9 at Inverleith Gardens.
The 39-year-old has been released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.
Officers had been appealing for information on the incident.
Constable Rachael McIntyre said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries into this incident.”