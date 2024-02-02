News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh crime: Man charged after bus assault at Inverleith Gardens in December

The attack allegedly took place at around 4.20pm on December 9.

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 10:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with an alleged assault on board a bus in Edinburgh nearly two months ago.

The attack allegedly took place at around 4.20pm on Saturday, December 9 at Inverleith Gardens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 39-year-old has been released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.

Officers had been appealing for information on the incident.

Constable Rachael McIntyre said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries into this incident.”

Related topics:CrimeEdinburgh