A Musselburgh care worker who pulled a child off a baby shelf by the arm has been cautioned by a watchdog.

The Scottish Social Services Council reprimanded Leanne Christine Gaffney for the act on February 9, 2023 at The Almond Park Nursery, where she was then an apprentice. The body said she 'failed to follow the accepted practice for the situation' and treated the child in a way that was not 'respecting and caring'.

"You had used the usual practice to get (child) AA down from the shelf many times prior to the incident but then grabbed him and pulled him down to the floor when he did not respond", the SSSC's decision on Gaffney reads.

"No harm occurred to AA because of your behaviour, but you risked causing emotional harm and some physical harm. The risk of physical harm was not significant as the shelf height was 42cm, but by pulling AA down by the arm, you would not have had proper control of how he came off the shelf or landed on the floor.

"While it is acknowledged it was necessary to remove AA from the shelf for his own safety, there was no imminent danger and therefore no justifiable reason to handle him the way you did. It appears you acted out of frustration at AA’s mischievous behaviour."

However, the watchdog added: "Your behaviour is moderately serious but appears to have been a momentary lapse of judgement than a deliberate intent to harm AA."

Although Gaffney was said to have 'co-operated' with the investigation and recognised the risks involved with her conduct, she denied the allegation, leading to worries she might repeat the behaviour.

Gaffney's current employer backed her during the probe, writing a positive reference. The SSSC also noted her good working background and concluded the act was an 'isolated incident'.