10 locations you can visit that inspired Disney films

Travel experts Snaptrip have collated 10 locations and landmarks in Europe which were the inspiration behind some of Disney’s most iconic films.
1. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - inspired by Alcázar de Segovia Spain
Located in the city of Segovia, the Alcázar of Segovia is a World Heritage site, a medieval alcázar and the inspiration for the Evil Queen’s castle in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.
Photo: Shutterstock
2. Alice in Wonderland - inspired by Antony House, Cornwall, England
The 18th century Antony House is located in the town of Torpoint, Cornwall, and was specifically chosen by the film’s director, Tim Burton. He took inspiration from the mansion’s interiors and landscaped gardens.
Photo: Google
3. The Little Mermaid - inspired by Chillon Castle, Switzerland
The setting of The Little Mermaid is based on the magical Chateau de Chillon, an island castle located on Lake Geneva in Switzerland. The exterior of the castle was the
inspiration for Prince Eric’s home.
Photo: Shutterstock
4. Ratatouille - inspired by La Tour d’Argent, France
The Tour d’Argent (also known as The Silver Tower), is a luxury 425 year old restaurant that inspired Gusteau’s own restaurant in the film. The Parisian landmark offers diners the chance to enjoy views of the city while eating French delicacies.
Photo: Shutterstock
