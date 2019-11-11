Morningside through time.

11 photos that show Morningside in its heyday as a bustling Edinburgh suburb

Take a look back at the history of Morningside with these 11 photos.

By Conor Marlborough
Monday, 11th November 2019, 2:30 pm
Morningside is filled with popular landmarks.

1. Morningside from above

A view of Morningside showing the area along Comiston Road. Cluny Church is at the bottom right of the photograph.

2. Morningside Station

Passengers leaving the busy platform at Morningside Station, Edinburgh in 1961.

3. South Morningside School

Children sit in a tiered or "galleried" classroom at South Morningside School in the 1950s.

4. Church Hill shopping centre

A view of Church Hill shopping centre, during the Church Hill shopping festival in the 1960s.

