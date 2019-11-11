11 photos that show Morningside in its heyday as a bustling Edinburgh suburb

Morningside is filled with popular landmarks.
1. Morningside from above
A view of Morningside showing the area along Comiston Road. Cluny Church is at the bottom right of the photograph.
Photo: Unknown
2. Morningside Station
Passengers leaving the busy platform at Morningside Station, Edinburgh in 1961.
Photo: Unknown
3. South Morningside School
Children sit in a tiered or "galleried" classroom at South Morningside School in the 1950s.
Photo: Unknown
4. Church Hill shopping centre
A view of Church Hill shopping centre, during the Church Hill shopping festival in the 1960s.
Photo: Stan Warburton
