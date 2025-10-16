21 great photos of Edinburgh Halloween celebrations over the years

Delving into our photo archive we found great photos of guisers, dookers and spookily dressed kids celebrating October 31 in the Scottish Capital and surrounding area over the years.

From the 1960s straight through to the 2020s, it appears Edinburgh locals have always loved the annual horror celebration as much as they do now. With kids across the city sure to be out and about ‘trick or treating’ as many call it now, and still dooking for apples at Halloween parties.