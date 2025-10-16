21 great photos of Edinburgh Halloween celebrations over the years

With this year’s Halloween now just days away, we look back at memories of Edinburgh Halloween celebrations in the past.

Delving into our photo archive we found great photos of guisers, dookers and spookily dressed kids celebrating October 31 in the Scottish Capital and surrounding area over the years.

From the 1960s straight through to the 2020s, it appears Edinburgh locals have always loved the annual horror celebration as much as they do now. With kids across the city sure to be out and about ‘trick or treating’ as many call it now, and still dooking for apples at Halloween parties.

Check out our photo gallery of great Edinburgh Halloween celebrations over the years.

Greater Grassmarket's free Halloween event photocall in 2017 at The Vennel,with Liam Lambie as Dracula, Talia Stirling as the Witch and Taylor McEvoy (9).

1. Spooky

Greater Grassmarket's free Halloween event photocall in 2017 at The Vennel,with Liam Lambie as Dracula, Talia Stirling as the Witch and Taylor McEvoy (9). | Greg Macvean Photography

The Tweedie Memorial Boy's Club Halloween party showing boys dookin' for apples in 1967.

2. Dookers

The Tweedie Memorial Boy's Club Halloween party showing boys dookin' for apples in 1967. | TSPL Photo: National World

Kimbeley Mitchell, 8, getting ready for Halloween in 2001 by scooping out the inside of a large pumpkin.

3. Pumpkin treat

Kimbeley Mitchell, 8, getting ready for Halloween in 2001 by scooping out the inside of a large pumpkin. | TSPL

Fiona Kukk, (6) in spider costume with her friend dressed as a pumpkin lantern, for the Guisers Parade on Edinburgh's Royal Mile in October 1988.

4. On parade

Fiona Kukk, (6) in spider costume with her friend dressed as a pumpkin lantern, for the Guisers Parade on Edinburgh's Royal Mile in October 1988. | TSPL Photo: National World

