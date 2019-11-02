21 pictures that document the changes in Portobello in the 70s and 80s

From demolitions to the opening of the bypass, we take a look back at how Portobello changed during the late 70s and 80s.
1. Bath Street in Portobello 1986
Bath Street in Portobello was showing signs of neglect in August 1986, with empty shops and derelict housing. Picture shows the exterior of Jack's Locker.
2. Bath Street 1981
Boarded-up shop fronts in Bath Street, February 1981.
3. Portobello beach 1975
Children and families enjoy the May sunshine on the beach and promenade at Portobello in 1975.
4. Demolishing Portobello prom
Demolition of part of Portobello promenade in December 1971
