While most of these great photos show normal Edinburgers going about their business throughout the decade when Britain was cool again thanks to the nation’s worldwide success in music and fashion, we also found some great photos of famous faces from the time visiting the Scottish Capital.

So as well as locals going enjoying their daily life at work, out swimming, protesting, fuelling up their cars, and trying to get on a bus with a Christmas tree, there are also photos of the Beatles, Cilla Black, the Rolling Stones, David Frost and Frankie Vaughan in Edinburgh.

While, there are also a couple of great photos of Hibs embarking on European adventures, including perhaps the most impressive victory of their 150 years.

I want to hold your hand Singer Frankie Vaughan holds the hand of local woman Irene Smith during a concert at Leith Town Hall in aid of a boys club in 1961.

Walking home The bus conductor stops a man boarding the bus with a large Christmas tree at a North Bridge bus stop in December 1968.

The Fab Five A young fan in a kilt meets the Beatles at the ABC cinema in Edinburgh in 1964. (l-r) Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison.

On the march The Edinburgh Revue group on Calton Hill during the Edinburgh Festival in August 1966.