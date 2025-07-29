While most of these great photos show normal Edinburgers going about their business throughout the decade when Britain was cool again thanks to the nation’s worldwide success in music and fashion, we also found some great photos of famous faces from the time visiting the Scottish Capital.
So as well as locals going enjoying their daily life at work, out swimming, protesting, fuelling up their cars, and trying to get on a bus with a Christmas tree, there are also photos of the Beatles, Cilla Black, the Rolling Stones, David Frost and Frankie Vaughan in Edinburgh.
While, there are also a couple of great photos of Hibs embarking on European adventures, including perhaps the most impressive victory of their 150 years.
