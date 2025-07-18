34 mouthwatering photos of much-loved 90s restaurants in Scotland, including celebrity chefs and famous diners

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 18th Jul 2025, 11:53 BST

From fine dining to fish and chips, these were some of Scotland’s most popular restaurants during the 90s.

These photos take you back a quarter of a century to show the nation’s best-loved places to eat at the time.

Celebrity chefs and some famous diners, from DJs to footballers, feature in this retro photo gallery, which also shows the hard-working staff who contributed to the restaurants’ success.

Some of the restaurants pictured are still going strong, but many have sadly closed over the intervening years.

Have you dined at any of these places, and which lost restaurant from the 90s would you most like to see reopen? Let us know in the comments section.

esley McEwan at McEwan's The Mugwump restaurant on Stafford Street, Edinburgh, in 1999

1. McEwan's

esley McEwan at McEwan's The Mugwump restaurant on Stafford Street, Edinburgh, in 1999 | TSPL Photo: Paul Raeburn

Photo Sales
Sarti Italian restaurant, on Bath Street, Glasgow, pictured in 1999

2. Sarti

Sarti Italian restaurant, on Bath Street, Glasgow, pictured in 1999 | TSPL Photo: Robert Perry

Photo Sales
Mr C C Chan, owner of the Golden Dragon Chinese restaurant on Castle Street, Edinburgh, pictured in 1999

3. Golden Dragon

Mr C C Chan, owner of the Golden Dragon Chinese restaurant on Castle Street, Edinburgh, pictured in 1999 | TSPL Photo: Bill Henry

Photo Sales
The Koh-I-Noor Indian restaurant, Glasgow, in 1999

4. Koh-i-Noor

The Koh-I-Noor Indian restaurant, Glasgow, in 1999 | TSPL Photo: Robert Perry

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsScotlandNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memoriesBoost
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice