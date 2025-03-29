7 Edinburgh sports and leisure centres then and now - Including Meadowbank and The Jack Kane Centre

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 29th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

In the latest in our then and now series, we take a look at the changes to Edinburgh’s sports and leisure centres over the years.

Some of the most well-known sports and leisure centres in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas no longer exist, including the Richard Corsie Leisure Centre at the east of the city and Bonnyrigg Leisure Centre in Midlothian.

While some have been transformed by redevelopment works in recent years, including Meadowbank Sports Centre and Craiglockhart Leisure and Tennis Centre.

Sporting venues like these will no doubt continue to change in the future to keep up with the changing fitness demands of Edinburgh’s residents in the years to come.

Meadowbank Sports Centre and Stadium, pictured in January, 2019, ahead of demolition before a new £45 million sports complex was built at the site.

1. Meadowbank Sports Centre now

Meadowbank Sports Centre and Stadium, pictured in January, 2019, ahead of demolition before a new £45 million sports complex was built at the site. | SWNS Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith

Owned by the council and managed by the charity, Edinburgh Leisure, this new state-of-the-art community sports facility, was opened in July, 2022. The new venue has improved indoor facilities including two multi-sport games halls with seating, three fitness studios and a gym with triple the number of exercise stations.

2. Meadowbank now

Owned by the council and managed by the charity, Edinburgh Leisure, this new state-of-the-art community sports facility, was opened in July, 2022. The new venue has improved indoor facilities including two multi-sport games halls with seating, three fitness studios and a gym with triple the number of exercise stations. | Google Maps

Spectators enjoying the sun and the action at the Scottish Tennis Championships at Craiglockhart tennis courts in July 1971.

3. Craiglockhart Leisure and Tennis Centre then

Spectators enjoying the sun and the action at the Scottish Tennis Championships at Craiglockhart tennis courts in July 1971. | TSPL Photo: National World

The tennis-focused sports centre, where Grand Slam champion Andy Murray trained as a child, underwent a significant redevelopment around 15 years ago, with new tennis courts and modern sports facilities installed.

4. Craiglockhart Leisure Centre and Tennis Centre now

The tennis-focused sports centre, where Grand Slam champion Andy Murray trained as a child, underwent a significant redevelopment around 15 years ago, with new tennis courts and modern sports facilities installed. | Google Maps

