Published 13th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh has a rich and interesting history with stories around every corner, here are some you might not have heard before.

The city is a treasure trove of stories that are both humorous and scandalous, we’ve picked out some of those fascinating facts about Edinburgh that you might not have heard before.

There are noisy neighbours, World-firsts and surprising resting places. Some of these Edinburgh facts are sure to surprise you.

Take a look below and let us know you’re surprising Edinburgh facts.

1. The Old Town Elephant

Having noisy upstairs neighbours is a nightmare, but for one Old Town bakery, their upstairs neghbour was a little more unusual. In 1705, Fishmarket Close baker Adam Kerr complained about his upstairs neighbour - an Indian elephant. Kerr said the animal's dung and water damage was ruining his ovens. The elephant was owner by a Mr Abraham Sever. Photo: Mat Hayward - stock.adobe.com

2. 112 parks

Edinburgh has 112 parks and more trees per head of population than any other city in the U.K, cemeneting its place as one of the greenest cities in the UK Photo: Google Street View

3. John Knox Statue

John Knox was a Scottish minister who was famous for his influence over the Church of Scotland which he was able to shape into a more democratic institution. That's interesting enough, but what you might not know is that his gravesite is now in a car park in what is now Parliament Sqr. He died in 1572, so his parking charges must be racking up. Photo: via WikiCommons

4. Evil spirits

Superstition played a big role in Edinburgh's early years. One of those that you can still spot is the incorporation of oyster shells into brickwork, like at the Tolbooth Tavern. It was thought that they shells would ward off evil spirits. Photo: Google

