Millennials wouldn’t have a clue about most of these objects, let alone members of Generation Z

Sign up to our Retro newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These items were everywhere in the 60s and 70s

But they have fallen out of fashion or been replaced by more modern technology

If you weren’t around in the 60s and 70s, you might struggle to recognise them

They were everywhere in the 60s and 70s, from schools and offices to people’s homes.

But these once-common items have faded from public life, either falling out of fashion or being replaced by modern technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With some outmoded items like typewriters, it’s fairly easy to guess what they were used for even if you’re seeing it for the first time.

Other old technologies have come back into fashion, like vinyl records.

But many millennials or Gen Zers might today struggle if asked to identify these old items.

Cassettes

Cassette tapes first came out in the early 60s and quickly became the most popular way to listen to music, with sales surpassing those of vinyl records. | Getty Images

Cassette tapes began replacing vinyl in the early 60s and were the most popular way to listen to music in the 70s and 80s, before being usurped by CDs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While vinyl has made a comeback, the humble cassette is still waiting to be rediscovered by a new generation.

Most young people today would probably struggle to recognise a cassette, unless they’re fans of Stranger Things or other 80s shows, and they almost certainly wouldn’t know how to respool one.

Rabbit ear TV antennae

Before digital TV and streaming became the norm, analogue was king, and that meant you needed an antenna to watch TV.

Many people connected their set to a rooftop aerial, but others used the box-top rabbit ear TV antenna, with its two extending poles, to get the clearest, static-free picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bumper jacks

A mechanic works on a vehicle, with a car jack in place to raise it off the ground | Getty Images

Every driver used to know how to change a tyre, but it’s a dying skill these days.

Better quality tyres mean punctures are less common, and when they do happen, many drivers rely on the breakdown services.

Cars today often don’t even contain a spare tyre or a jack to raise the vehicle off the ground. Instead, many come with sealant and an air compressor.

Everyone used to recognise a car jack like the one above, or a bumper jack, which used to be the most common type, but how many people could identify one today?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fondue sets

Fondue sets were particularly popular in the 70s | Getty Images

Fondues were a dinner party favourite in the 70s, with many households owning a set back then.

But dipping your food into a pot of molten cheese quickly went out of fashion, perhaps due to the social embarrassment of clashing forks or having to fish around for your lost chunk of bread.

Fondue sets did briefly make a comeback but how many young people today would recognise one?

CB radios

CB, or citizen band, radios were hugely popular in the 70s | Getty Images

CB, or citizen band, radios were hugely popular in the 70s, even though their use only became legal in 1981.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ironically, it was once they were legalised that their popularity waned, and today most people would struggle to identify one.

Rotary dial phones

An old rotary dial phone | Getty Images

Rotary dial phones were still commonplace in the 60s, before push-button phones became the norm.

Young people today might be baffled by the antiquated dialling system. Even old push-button landline phones bear little resemblance to the mobile phones most people use today.

Mimeographs

A mimeograph machine being used to make copies of news sheets | Getty Images

This forerunner of the photocopier was still found in some offices and schools during the 60s and even the 70s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many pupils from that era still remember the distinctive smell of the machines and the copies they made.

Mimeographs worked by forcing ink through a stencil and onto a sheet. They could produce copies very quickly but the quality tended to decrease over time.

Overhead projectors

An artist uses an overhead projector in his studio | Getty Images

Many schools had an overhead projector by the end of the 70s, and they remained in widespread use into the late 90s and early noughties, before being replaced by new technology.

How many of these once common items do you remember using, and would your children or grandchildren know what they were for?