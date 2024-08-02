Buildings of Edinburgh: 12 buildings that tell the history of Edinburgh

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 18:00 BST

Edinburgh is home to a number of important buildings that tell the city’s history.

Edinburgh is a city that is awash with history, the city is almost a walking museum. From architectural masterpieces to a glimpse into the way we used to live, Edinburgh has it all.

Some buildings have relatively short histories, such as Cable Wynd House and the Scottish Parliament, while others have been part of the fabric of Edinburgh for centuries, such as the Sheeps Heid Inn and the, perhaps wrongly named, John Knox House.

Take a look at our gallery below of just some of the buildings that make the city what it is today.

Edinburgh Castle is simply iconic. The castle surveys over the city and is ubiquitous with the city. Millions visit the castle each year and hosts events throughout the year - such as the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

1. Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh Castle is simply iconic. The castle surveys over the city and is ubiquitous with the city. Millions visit the castle each year and hosts events throughout the year - such as the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. | s4svisuals - stock.adobe.com

St Giles' Cathedral was founded in about 1124, either by King Alexander I, who died the same year, or by his brother King David I who succeeded him

2. St Giles, High Street

St Giles' Cathedral was founded in about 1124, either by King Alexander I, who died the same year, or by his brother King David I who succeeded him Photo: Picture: TSPL

Opened in 2004, Scotland's parliament building has been the site of many controversies in the intervening years - including the actual building of the parliament. However, the Enric Miralles designed building has also scooped a number of awards.

3. Scottish Parliament Building

Opened in 2004, Scotland's parliament building has been the site of many controversies in the intervening years - including the actual building of the parliament. However, the Enric Miralles designed building has also scooped a number of awards. | Matt Cardy Photo: Matt Cardy

Across from the Scottish Parliament Building, the Palace of Holyroodhouse is the monarch's official residency in Scotland. The building has served as the residence since the 16th century. The Palace of Holyrood marks one end of the Royal Mile, with Edinburgh Castle bookending it at the other side.

4. Palace of Holyroodhouse

Across from the Scottish Parliament Building, the Palace of Holyroodhouse is the monarch's official residency in Scotland. The building has served as the residence since the 16th century. The Palace of Holyrood marks one end of the Royal Mile, with Edinburgh Castle bookending it at the other side. | Getty Images

