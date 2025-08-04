15 famous faces who grew up in Edinburgh and the schools they attended

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:44 BST

Discover 15 famous faces who grew up in Edinburgh and the schools they attended.

Edinburgh has spawned a whole host of famous faces over the years and we thought we’d take a look at who they were and the schools they attended.

From prime ministers to stars of TV and film, chart-topping superstars to sporting legends - Edinburgh has played a role in each of their upbringings.

These famous faces have all spoken of their pride in how the city helped shape their characters, and the city is just as proud to have played a role.

Keep reading to find 15 famous faces and where they were educated in Edinburgh.

Chris Hoy attended George Watson's College

1. Chris Hoy

Chris Hoy attended George Watson's College Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Edinburgh-born actor Ewen Bremner went to Portobello High School.

2. Ewen Bremner

Edinburgh-born actor Ewen Bremner went to Portobello High School. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Gail Porter is another Portobello High School alumna

3. Contributed

Gail Porter is another Portobello High School alumna Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
One of Scotland's greatest novelists, he attended Edinburgh Academy

4. Robert Louis Stevenson

One of Scotland's greatest novelists, he attended Edinburgh Academy Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghSchoolsFilmTVPride
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice