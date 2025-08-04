Edinburgh has spawned a whole host of famous faces over the years and we thought we’d take a look at who they were and the schools they attended.

From prime ministers to stars of TV and film, chart-topping superstars to sporting legends - Edinburgh has played a role in each of their upbringings.

These famous faces have all spoken of their pride in how the city helped shape their characters, and the city is just as proud to have played a role.

Keep reading to find 15 famous faces and where they were educated in Edinburgh.

1 . Chris Hoy Chris Hoy attended George Watson's College Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Ewen Bremner Edinburgh-born actor Ewen Bremner went to Portobello High School. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Gail Porter is another Portobello High School alumna Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Robert Louis Stevenson One of Scotland's greatest novelists, he attended Edinburgh Academy Photo: Third Party Photo Sales