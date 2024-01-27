News you can trust since 1873
11 incredible photos of Edinburgh from above in the 1940s, 50s and 60s

Stunning aerial photos of Edinburgh

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 27th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

We've taken a look back in our photo archive to find these incredible aerial photos of Edinburgh in the 1940s, 50s and 60s.

These photos provide a time machine to take us back to life in 'Auld Reekie' after the Second World War. They show just how much the city has changed since, with the area around what is now St James Quarter looking unrecognisable, and the transformation of the Leith Docks area since the 1980s also clear to see.

Aerial shot of the centre of Edinburgh with Edinburgh Castle and Arthur's Seat - with smog over the city. This photo was taken in August 1952.

1. Auld Reekie

Aerial shot of the centre of Edinburgh with Edinburgh Castle and Arthur's Seat - with smog over the city. This photo was taken in August 1952. Photo: Graphic Photo Union

This photo from the 1940s shows a tram going down and a horse and cart going up Leith Street at the site where St James Quarter now stands.

2. Leith Street

This photo from the 1940s shows a tram going down and a horse and cart going up Leith Street at the site where St James Quarter now stands. Photo: National World

Aerial view of Tynecastle Park football ground, and Gorgie, taken in September, 1959.

3. Gorgie

Aerial view of Tynecastle Park football ground, and Gorgie, taken in September, 1959. Photo: National World

An aerial photo of buses in Clyde Street Bus Station off St Andrew Square, taken in March 1963.

4. Bus station

An aerial photo of buses in Clyde Street Bus Station off St Andrew Square, taken in March 1963. Photo: Archive

