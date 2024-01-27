11 incredible photos of Edinburgh from above in the 1940s, 50s and 60s

We've taken a look back in our photo archive to find these incredible aerial photos of Edinburgh in the 1940s, 50s and 60s.

These photos provide a time machine to take us back to life in 'Auld Reekie' after the Second World War. They show just how much the city has changed since, with the area around what is now St James Quarter looking unrecognisable, and the transformation of the Leith Docks area since the 1980s also clear to see.