There are many people in Edinburgh who may feel that a shopping trip just isn’t complete without a rummage through records.

Edinburgh is home to some incredible records shops, its varied neighbourhoods have managed to maintain a decent level of options compared to other cities. However, there are still plenty of record stores that have been lost over the years.

Those shops were much loved by record buyers, but their time had to come eventually - including some big chain stores.

Scroll through our gallery to see eight of those lost record stores which are fondly remembered by music lovers in Edinburgh.

The 'I Found it at Bruce's' slogan became iconic in its own right. But the Rose Street record store was much loved by customers for decades.

1. Bruce's Record Shop

The 'I Found it at Bruce's' slogan became iconic in its own right. But the Rose Street record store was much loved by customers for decades.

Fopp record store closed its doors for the last time on New Year's Eve in 2023. It was a great place to pick up records in the city centre.

2. Fopp

Fopp record store closed its doors for the last time on New Year's Eve in 2023. It was a great place to pick up records in the city centre.

Once on Edinburgh's High Street, The Other Record Shop moved to Princes Street in 1985. Sadly it wouldn't last much longer. It offered second-hand records alongside new releases.

3. The Other Record Shop

Once on Edinburgh's High Street, The Other Record Shop moved to Princes Street in 1985. Sadly it wouldn't last much longer. It offered second-hand records alongside new releases.

Avalanche Records has been a mainstay of Edinburgh's vinyl music trade for decades, but it's Cockburn Street and then Grassmarket spots were favourites. Record Store Day would see big crowds cram into the stores to catch acts.

4. Avalanche Records

Avalanche Records has been a mainstay of Edinburgh's vinyl music trade for decades, but it's Cockburn Street and then Grassmarket spots were favourites. Record Store Day would see big crowds cram into the stores to catch acts.

