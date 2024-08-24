Edinburgh's Favourite Buildings: The story of the Scotsman Hotel in 6 pictures

3 . Scotsman Steps

It is rare that a stairwell can claim a reputation, but the Scotsman Steps, pictured here between the Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News offices, have certainly done just that. In a city notorious for steep closes and winding paths, the steps are a in a league of their own. After decades of neglect, they were revitalised in 2011 when Turner Prize-winning artist Martin Creed conducted a major overhaul of the Category A listed convenience. His piece, named Work No.1059, saw a different colour of marble from across the world installed on each step. | TSPL