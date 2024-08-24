Edinburgh's Favourite Buildings: The story of the Scotsman Hotel in 6 pictures

From its conception in the late 1890s to its current position as one of the top hotels in the country, the Scotsman building on North Bridge has been a consistent statement of grandeur.
It has seen top celebrities squirm under pressure from some of Scotland’s best journalists and lap up luxury in the confines of penthouse suites. It is perhaps easy to imagine which of those they would prefer.
We look back at the Scotsman Hotel’s history in 6 pictures.
1. The Scotsman building gets its name...
Completed in 1902, the building was built as North Bridge was widened between the Old Town and New Town. The 190 foot structure which dominates the Old Town skyline was designed and built by Dunn & Findlay. The partnership was made up of James Bow Dunn and James Leslie Findlay. Findlay was the son of newspaper magnate and Scotsman owner John Ritchie Findlay and the newspaper soon moved into the building - giving it its name. Photo: Ian Rutherford
2. In full operation...
The building held the entire Scotsman operation, with the printing presses in the lower floors, the editorial teams in the middle floors and a pigeon carrier coop in the attic. The building's proximity to Waverley Station was integral to the newspapers ability to quickly get copies out. Photo: Unknown
3. Scotsman Steps
It is rare that a stairwell can claim a reputation, but the Scotsman Steps, pictured here between the Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News offices, have certainly done just that. In a city notorious for steep closes and winding paths, the steps are a in a league of their own. After decades of neglect, they were revitalised in 2011 when Turner Prize-winning artist Martin Creed conducted a major overhaul of the Category A listed convenience. His piece, named Work No.1059, saw a different colour of marble from across the world installed on each step. | TSPL
4. Scotsman printworks 1957
For almost a century, the Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News occupied the building. However, in 2001 operations moved to a purpose built office in Holyrood near the Scottish Parliament - thus ending the building's ties to its namesake. However, there would soon be a new beginning for the building. | Supplied
