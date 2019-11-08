Hearts to pay tribute with memorial service and Remembrance fixture this weekend

The Haymarket memorial.

The service, conducted by Club chaplain Andy Prime, will be attended by the first-team, reserve team, coaching staff and members of the board.

It will run from 10.45am to 11.20am, when members of the public will be invited to lay wreaths next to the War Memorial.

Members of the public are asked to gather on Morrison Street, where loudspeakers will broadcast the service.

Jack Barnetson, WW2 veteran, who will lay a wreath at Saturday's match.

World War Two veteran Jack Barnetson will attend the club’s match against St Mirren on Saturday at Tynecastle to lay a wreath in the centre circle before kick-off.

Mr Barnetson, called up at the age of 20 in 1942, was a lieutenant in the Royal Scots 2nd Battalion.

He was recently featured in the first ever commemorative film commissioned by the Royal Scots Museum, organised to mark the 80th anniversary of the breakout of World War Two.

The Tynecastle Youth Community Pipe Band will also perform before the match and at half-time.

In November 1914 a group of 16 First Division Hearts players signed up to join the Army, becoming part of the McCrae’s Battalion (16th Royal Scots) or the Provost’s Battalion (First Royal Scots).

By the end of the war seven Hearts First Division players had lost their lives.