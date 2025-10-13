Westfield Court, which houses 93 flats today, welcomed its first residents in July, 1951, with 88 flats originally, while a ‘nursery in the sky’ opened on the top floor two years later above seven floors of flats.

The entire eighth floor was given over to the three-class Westfield Court Nursery school for 80 children, complete with a penned-in rooftop playground, operating from 1953 until it was closed in 2010 on health and safety grounds.

When it was built, Westfield Court was the tallest block of flats in Scotland at eight storeys tall, with every flat above the ground floor coming with its own south-facing balcony for the “airing of children“, and on the ground floors there were 14 bedsit flats and two smaller flats for “spinsters and ageing persons“.

All the other 72 flats had four rooms, and there was a central domestic boiler for hot water and heating, which also circulated around a drying cupboard in each flat. The communal heating system was very effective and the houses gained an envious reputation as the warmest in the city.

Each flat had its own bathroom and toilet, while each kitchenette had gas cookers and its own “gas incinerator cupboard” where rubbish could be burned, before being disposed of down ash chutes on the north face of the building.

The “Super Flats” as the press called them had cost the city around quarter of a million pounds, more than £10 million in today’s money, and rents for the four-room flats were set at 38s 7d per week, including 21s rent, 5s 7d for rates and 12s for the heating and water.

Westfield Court started life before WW2, the brainchild of local property developer Alexander Glass, who had acquired a substantial plot of land around the old village of Gorgie Mills.

It is for Glass that the street Alexander Drive, on which Westfield Court sits, is named, and it was Glass who had recently changed the face of Gorgie by building expansive new flats and shops along the western length of Gorgie Road.

So now you know that Westfield Court is much more important than it looks. It has a formative position in the story of post-war Scottish council housing, was for a short time the tallest “multi” in the land, pioneered the idea of mixing housing with other social facilities, and pre-dates the nine-storey banana flats in Leith by some 14 years, with Cable’s Wynd House completed in 1965.

See our photo gallery below for some great shots of Westfield Court over the years, in particular the nursery. With information gathered from Lost Edinburgh and Threadinburgh.

Nursery in the sky Westfield Court's most unusual feature was on its eighth storey, where the entire top floor was given over to a three-class nursery school for 80 children, complete with a penned-in rooftop playground. Pictured here shortly after opening in the early 50s.

Sound insulation Sound insulation around the nursery was a constant problem in its years of operation. The builders had given attention to the noise from the lift shafts but seemingly not from the noise of the feet of 80 children on the ceilings of the seventh storey flats.

Slippers Again pictured in the early 1950s, staff and children at Westfield Court Nursery reputedly went around the place in their slippers due to the noise complaints from residents below. One former pupils commenting on the Lost Edinburgh Facebook page said: "I went to Westfield Court nursery in the early sixties, as did my brothers. Still remember my favourite teacher Miss Cruikshank. Good times."

Hard at work Elizabeth Coutts, headteacher at Westfield Court Nursery School, Edinburgh, is pictured in 1953 on the left hard at work. And kids getting out the lift for another day at nursery, again pictured in 1953. A former pupil told Lost Edinburgh: "My brothers, sister and I all went to the top floor nursery when we were children, happy days!"